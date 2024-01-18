Oslo Airport Closes Amid Heavy Snowfall
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
OSLO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) -- Oslo's main airport closed on Thursday and other means of transport were also severely disrupted amid heavy snowfall in Norway's capital region.
All departures from Oslo Airport were halted as of 1 p.m. local time and landings eventually ceased as well, Norway's national broadcaster NRK reported.
The airport was expected to remain closed for several hours, as the snowfall was too intense for ground lights to be visible, it quoted Cathrine Framholt, communications manager at the airport's operator Avinor, as saying.
The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has warned of "very heavy snow and strong wind" in the eastern coastal regions including Oslo, saying the extreme weather is expected to persist .
The country's railway operator Bane Nor announced that all train services in eastern Norway are canceled until further notice.
Ruter, Oslo's public transport operator, reported significant delays and cancellations affecting buses, trams, subways and ferries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
More Stories From World
-
Europe new car sales rebound in 2023: industry group1 minute ago
-
China says ready to play constructive role in easing Pak-Iran situation1 minute ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday1 minute ago
-
Europe new car sales rev up in 20231 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s plan to buy Chinese FC-31 stealth fighter jets ‘win-win’ cooperation: Chinese milit ..1 minute ago
-
Major stock market indices worldwide1 minute ago
-
Afif helps Qatar exorcise World Cup demons at Asian Cup2 minutes ago
-
India's Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing planes: CEO2 minutes ago
-
Dominant Odermatt dreams of Kitzbuehel victory, Kilde absent2 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz marches on at Australian Open as Swiatek roars back2 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospitals patients beg for food & water as they lie ‘waiting to die,’ WHO official11 minutes ago
-
Hazlewood, Head put Australia in command against West Indies12 minutes ago