UrduPoint.com

Oslo Calls Publication About Country's Involvement In Nord Stream Explosions 'Nonsense'

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Oslo Calls Publication About Country's Involvement in Nord Stream Explosions 'Nonsense'

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Norwegian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that the allegations of the country's involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipelines explosions are nonsense.

On Wednesday, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, Pulitzer prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.

"These allegations are nonsense," the ministry said.

Related Topics

NATO Norway Seymour Nord Gas

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker, Italian Ambassador discuss enhancing ..

FNC Speaker, Italian Ambassador discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

8 minutes ago
 'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident ..

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident about IMF's program

42 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'St ..

Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'Stranger at the Gate'

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

53 minutes ago
 UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

1 hour ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.