ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Norwegian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that the allegations of the country's involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipelines explosions are nonsense.

On Wednesday, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, Pulitzer prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.

"These allegations are nonsense," the ministry said.