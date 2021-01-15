MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Oslo District Court has sentenced the partner of former Norwegian Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara, Laila Anita Bertheussen, who was accused of "attacking democracy" by sending anonymous threats to politicians and setting up a fire outside Wara's home, to 20 months in prison, media reported on Friday.

According to the Norwegian NRK broadcaster, the politician's partner was accused of attacking democracy through arson, damage and threats against leading politicians, including her partner, Wara. The verdict was rendered by a unanimous decision of the judges.

Bertheussen was arrested in March 2019. The trial was initiated after the developments that took place in 2018 and 2019, when a number of high-ranking politicians, including then-justice minister Wara, received threatening letters supposedly written by Bertheussen. In addition to that, she was suspected of spraying the image of a swastika on the Oslo home of Wara and setting fire to a garbage container near the house. Bertheussen denied all accusations.

Wara stepped down after the trial was launched.