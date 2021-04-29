UrduPoint.com
Oslo Follows Path Of Destroying Ties With Moscow Due To Defense Deal With US - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Oslo Follows Path of Destroying Ties With Moscow Due to Defense Deal With US - Moscow

Norway, by deciding to revise its defense cooperation agreement with the United States, decided to deliberately follow the path of escalating tensions in the region and destroying its ties with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Norway, by deciding to revise its defense cooperation agreement with the United States, decided to deliberately follow the path of escalating tensions in the region and destroying its ties with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in April, the US and Norway signed a deal to deepen their defense cooperation and strengthen NATO operations.

According to Zakharova, the new deal grants Washington the right to use the so-called coordinated areas for the deployment of its forces and assets for training and exercises, specially created at certain Norwegian facilities.

"We regard such activity, including in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders, as Oslo's deliberate adherence to a destructive course towards escalating tensions in the Arctic region and destroying Russian-Norwegian relations," Zakharova said during a briefing.

