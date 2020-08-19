UrduPoint.com
Oslo Hopes Russian Diplomat Expulsion Will Not Damage Relations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Oslo hopes that the expulsion of a Russian diplomat over his alleged contacts with a Norwegian "spy" will not affect further bilateral relations, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Trude Maaseide, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that the diplomat was declared persona non grata and is due to leave the country by the end of the week. The name of the Russian diplomat has not been disclosed so far.

Oslo "does not want the expulsion to have any influence on the development of relations with Russia," Maaseide told the government-owned NRK broadcasting company.

The spokeswoman praised the active cooperation between the countries. She also noted that Russia had not provided to Oslo any official reaction to the expulsion so far.

