Oslo Police Detain UK National Over Bomb Threat Forcing Emergency Landing Of Ryanair Plane

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo have detained a 51-year-old UK national over involvement in a bomb alert that made a London-bound passenger plane make an emergency landing earlier in the day, national broadcaster NRK reported on Friday, citing law enforcement.

On Friday, a commercial flight, operated by Ryanair, made an emergency landing in the airport of Oslo after receiving a bomb alert while on its way to London.

According to NHK, police have detained a 51-year-old suspect with citizenship of the United Kingdom and will interrogate him shortly.

Earlier reports had it that a Dutch jet took the threatened passenger plane under escort after the latter was threatened bomb explosion. Upon landing, the aircraft was reportedly admitted by a demining unit and emergency professionals, while all passengers were safely evacuated to an airport terminal.

More Stories From World

