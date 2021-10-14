Oslo Police Say Archer Seen in Norwegian Capital Not Dangerous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) An archer spotted in the capital of Norway on Thursday morning, shortly after another archer carried out a deadly attack elsewhere in the country, poses no threat, the Oslo police said.

Earlier this morning, the police officers in the capital received reports that a man with a bow and arrow was spotted. This came the next day after a bow and arrow attack elsewhere in the town of Kongsberg that killed five and wounded two.

"Police have now come into contact with the man who carried the bow and arrow.

This was harmless activity, and the man apologizes to those who have felt scared. Police are following up on the case. We also seek to protect schools and explain everything to the local community", the official Twitter account of the Oslo police said.

The motives behind Kongsberg attack are not fully clear yet, but the police do not rule out the version of a terrorist plot. The shooter, arrested by the police, is a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg. At a press conference earlier on Thursday, the police said the suspect was a convert to islam.