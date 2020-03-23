UrduPoint.com
Oslo Says To Take Lead In Creating UN Fund To Help Developing Nations Tackle COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:52 PM

Oslo Says to Take Lead in Creating UN Fund to Help Developing Nations Tackle COVID-19

Norway suggests creating a fund under the UN auspices to assist developing countries in fighting the coronavirus, the Nordic nation's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, noting that it had already got the green light from the global organization

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Norway suggests creating a fund under the UN auspices to assist developing countries in fighting the coronavirus, the Nordic nation's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, noting that it had already got the green light from the global organization.

"A multi-donor fund under UN auspices will provide predictability for our partners and help to make the efforts more effective," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said.

The ministry noted that the assistance mechanism would build on the success of a fund that was created in 2014 to battle the Ebola crisis and would focus on "developing countries already struggling with poor health systems.

"

"The initiative was well received by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. The UN has responded quickly and is aiming to launch the fund shortly, perhaps within the next few days," the statement added, stressing the need to show solidarity in "global crises like this."

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Sunday, the number of global COVID-19 cases surpassed 294,000, with more than 12,900 fatalities, according to the health watchdog.

