Oslo To Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Informal Meeting From May 31 To June 1

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Oslo to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Informal Meeting From May 31 to June 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) An informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will be held in the Norwegian capital of Oslo from May 31 to June 1.

The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom is also expected to attend the meeting.

The parties will discuss the current security situation, including the conflict in Ukraine.

