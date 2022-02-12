Oslo Urges Norwegians to Leave Ukraine Due to Security - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Norwegian Foreign Ministry urged its citizens on Friday to cancel trips to Ukraine, while those already there were advised to leave the country due to a serious and unpredictable security situation.

"Due to the fact that the security situation in Ukraine remains serious and unpredictable, the Foreign Ministry does not recommend Norwegian citizens visit Ukraine on any occasion, and requests Norwegians staying in this country to leave," the ministry said in a written statement.

For those in Russia at present, the ministry advises staying 250 kilometers (155 miles) away from the Russia-Ukraine border for of security reasons.

"For the same reason the Foreign Ministry does not recommend any trips to Belarus, except to Minsk," the ministry added.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over the possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of an escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.