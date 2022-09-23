(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt urged the Iranian government on Friday to listen to the people and respect their freedoms amid mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in September after being detained for not wearing hijab.

"Iran must listen to the people. Violence, repression, arrested journalists and shut down internet increase the protestors' anger. Freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly must be respected," Huitfeldt said in a statement published by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's controversial morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

On September 16, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media that show them cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads. Meanwhile, people in different cities of the country have launched a series of mass protests.

On September 17, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences to Amini's family and ordered a special investigation into her death. Examination of the women's body has revealed no signs of violence by Iran's morality police, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said on September 21.

Despite that, the protests have continued across the country. So far, 26 demonstrators and policemen have been killed in violent clashes during the rallies, according to Iranian state-run media.