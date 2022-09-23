UrduPoint.com

Oslo Urges Tehran To Respect Basic Freedoms Amid Rallies Over Mahsa Amini's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Oslo Urges Tehran to Respect Basic Freedoms Amid Rallies Over Mahsa Amini's Death

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt urged the Iranian government on Friday to listen to the people and respect their freedoms amid mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in September after being detained for not wearing hijab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt urged the Iranian government on Friday to listen to the people and respect their freedoms amid mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in September after being detained for not wearing hijab.

"Iran must listen to the people. Violence, repression, arrested journalists and shut down internet increase the protestors' anger. Freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly must be respected," Huitfeldt said in a statement published by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's controversial morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

On September 16, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media that show them cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads. Meanwhile, people in different cities of the country have launched a series of mass protests.

On September 17, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences to Amini's family and ordered a special investigation into her death. Examination of the women's body has revealed no signs of violence by Iran's morality police, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said on September 21.

Despite that, the protests have continued across the country. So far, 26 demonstrators and policemen have been killed in violent clashes during the rallies, according to Iranian state-run media.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Internet Police Iran Social Media Twitter Died Young Tehran September Women Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Strong winds hit Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona heads ..

Strong winds hit Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada

21 seconds ago
 Iranian Information Minister Denies Internet Block ..

Iranian Information Minister Denies Internet Blocked Throughout Iran - Reports

22 seconds ago
 European Council President Says 'No One Threatened ..

European Council President Says 'No One Threatened, Attacked, Invaded Russia'

24 seconds ago
 Solving problems of remote areas population govt's ..

Solving problems of remote areas population govt's top priority: AJK PM

27 seconds ago
 Russia to Show ICBM Sarmat to US Inspectors Before ..

Russia to Show ICBM Sarmat to US Inspectors Before February 2024 - Public Procur ..

4 minutes ago
 Uganda's Ebola Outbreak Death Toll Up to 3, Anothe ..

Uganda's Ebola Outbreak Death Toll Up to 3, Another 26 Isolated - Head of Task F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.