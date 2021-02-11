UrduPoint.com
Oslo's Decision To Host US Strategic Bombers Provokes Escalation - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Oslo's Decision to Host US Strategic Bombers Provokes Escalation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Moscow regards Oslo's intention to deploy US strategic bombers at its airbase near Trondheim as another step toward increasing military activity in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We drew attention to the information about the preparation for the deployment of a squadron of US strategic bombers at the Norwegian airbase in the Trondheim region in order to conduct joint exercises with the Norwegian Air Force," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We regard this decision of Oslo as another step in a whole chain of similar actions to increase military activity in the Far North in the immediate vicinity of Russian borders," Zakharova added.

She recalled that in another Norwegian region of Tromso region the creation of a port for servicing US nuclear submarines was being completed.

