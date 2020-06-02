Сost of Electricity Generated by Renewables Becoming Cheaper Than Fossil Fuel - IRENA

Over half of the renewable energy capacity commissioned in 2019 has achieved lower power costs than the cheapest new fossil fuel-fired options, a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) revealed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Over half of the renewable energy capacity commissioned in 2019 has achieved lower power costs than the cheapest new fossil fuel-fired options, a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) revealed on Tuesday.

"Not only do costs continue to decline for solar and wind power technologies, but new projects are increasingly being commissioned at very low absolute cost levels. In 2019, 56% of all newly commissioned utility-scale renewable power generation capacity provided electricity at a lower cost than the cheapest new fossil fuel-fired option," IRENA said in a report.

New projects in hydropower, solar and wind power will save consumers $1 billion annually in non-OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries alone, the agency noted.

"Replacing the costliest 500 GW of coal with solar PV and onshore wind next year would cut power system costs by up to USD 23 billion every year and reduce annual emissions by around 1.

8 gigatons (Gt) of carbon dioxide (CO2), equivalent to 5% of total global CO2 emissions in 2019. It would also yield an investment stimulus of USD 940 billion, which is equal to around 1% of global GDP," IRENA added.

The transition to renewable energy is one of the key elements on the path to reducing the impact on the climate and lowering greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Climate Agreement.

In May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report that 2020's growth in global renewable power capacity would suffer its first contraction in 20 years due to the disruptions sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak and the corresponding lockdown measures. Despite the decline in growth, the global community is set to add 167 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in 2020 a 6 percent increase according to the IEA.