UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Сost Of Electricity Generated By Renewables Becoming Cheaper Than Fossil Fuel - IRENA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Сost of Electricity Generated by Renewables Becoming Cheaper Than Fossil Fuel - IRENA

Over half of the renewable energy capacity commissioned in 2019 has achieved lower power costs than the cheapest new fossil fuel-fired options, a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) revealed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Over half of the renewable energy capacity commissioned in 2019 has achieved lower power costs than the cheapest new fossil fuel-fired options, a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) revealed on Tuesday.

"Not only do costs continue to decline for solar and wind power technologies, but new projects are increasingly being commissioned at very low absolute cost levels. In 2019, 56% of all newly commissioned utility-scale renewable power generation capacity provided electricity at a lower cost than the cheapest new fossil fuel-fired option," IRENA said in a report.

New projects in hydropower, solar and wind power will save consumers $1 billion annually in non-OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries alone, the agency noted.

"Replacing the costliest 500 GW of coal with solar PV and onshore wind next year would cut power system costs by up to USD 23 billion every year and reduce annual emissions by around 1.

8 gigatons (Gt) of carbon dioxide (CO2), equivalent to 5% of total global CO2 emissions in 2019. It would also yield an investment stimulus of USD 940 billion, which is equal to around 1% of global GDP," IRENA added.

The transition to renewable energy is one of the key elements on the path to reducing the impact on the climate and lowering greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Climate Agreement.

In May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report that 2020's growth in global renewable power capacity would suffer its first contraction in 20 years due to the disruptions sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak and the corresponding lockdown measures. Despite the decline in growth, the global community is set to add 167 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in 2020 a 6 percent increase according to the IEA.

Related Topics

Electricity Paris United States Dollars May Gas 2019 2020 All Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcome ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Government initiates AED4 billion liquidit ..

56 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 40th batch of underg ..

1 hour ago

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

1 hour ago

Saleem Mandviwalla gifts 'Sanitizing Gate' to Sind ..

6 minutes ago

Another police officer dies of COVID-19

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.