UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ð¡ost Of Historical Documents Returning From US To Russia Exceeds $30,000 - Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:31 PM

Ð¡ost of Historical Documents Returning From US to Russia Exceeds $30,000 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The cost of sixteen historical documents that will be handed over to the Russian authorities by the US side on Wednesday exceeds $30,000, US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Regional Attache Katie Bay told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Moscow reported that the United States would pass to Russia documents from the era of Nicholas II ” the so-called imperial decrees to the Order Chapter ” stolen in the 1990s from Russia. The ceremonial return of artifacts will be held at the residence of the US ambassador in Moscow and will be one of the last public events of John Huntsman, who will resign as the head of the diplomatic mission on October 3.

"These archives I know were sold to the auction house in California for $13,000. But when we got them appraised by professional appraisers, they appraised them at around $31,000-32,000," Bay said.

The documents were stolen by Vladimir Feinberg, some of them were transported to Germany and then part of them made it to the United States.

"They are decrees that were issued by Tsar Nicholas II. They were signed between 1905 and 1914, and they are all in Russian so I can't read any of what is written. But I know that they were housed at the Federal Archives in St. Petersburg where they were stolen, and then they ended up in the United States at an auction house," Bay said.

At the same time, she emphasized that experts estimate the total value of archive documents stolen by Feinberg at $24 million.

This is not the first ceremony of transferring historical documents to Russia by the US Embassy. For example, in 2016, under previous ambassador John Tefft, the US side returned 28 documents. In 2013, some artifacts were returned by then-ambassador Michael McFaul.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Same United States October 2016 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Putin Expects to Meet With Xi Jinping at Upcoming ..

2 minutes ago

Gabon Seeks Cooperation With Russia, Urges Investo ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet approves evaluation criteria, training ref ..

2 minutes ago

One Policemen Killed, Another Injured While Detain ..

2 minutes ago

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi Creates ..

2 minutes ago

Gabon to Send More Than 40 Top-Level Delegates to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.