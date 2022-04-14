UrduPoint.com

Other NATO Countries To Provide Tanks To Ukraine - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Other NATO Countries to Provide Tanks to Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Other NATO countries besides the United States will provide Ukraine with armored capabilities such as T-72 tanks amid the special Russian military operation in the country, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Without talking about other sovereign states and what they're providing, I can tell you that there are at least a couple that are providing armored capabilities - tanks, largely T-72 tanks, which the Ukrainians know how to use, are trained on - and they are getting some transfers of tanks from other countries in NATO, but I'd leave it to those nations to speak to that more specifically," Kirby said.

The US on Wednesday announced a new defense package to Ukraine, which includes 200 M113 armored personnel carriers alongside other military equipment requested by Kiev.

