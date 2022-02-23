Other Russian Elites, Family Members Can Also Be Sanctioned Over Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The list of Russian individuals who were sanctioned by the United States earlier on Tuesday can be supplemented with other Russian officials and their family members related to the situation in Ukraine, US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said.

"We have fully sanctioned a group of Russian elites and their family members. These individuals share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin and they will now share in the pain. Other Russian elites and their family members are now on notice that additional actions can be taken on them as well," Singh said during a press briefing on Tuesday.