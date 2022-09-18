MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The behavior of Ukrainian representative in the UN Security Council (UNSC) is openly resented on the sidelines of the Organization, which puts Kiev's backers in an awkward situation, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The behavior of the Ukrainian delegation to the Security Council already crosses all boundaries and puts Kiev's Western patrons in an awkward position," Polyanskiy said, adding that Ukrainian representative constantly verbally attack Russian diplomats, claiming that Russia is an unlawful member of the UNSC.

Western countries do not allow themselves to criticize a country and its UN envoy, the diplomat noted.

"So the delegation of Ukraine turns its speeches in the Security Council into a scenes of cheap and scandalous talk shows. However, by acting in this way, the permanent representative of Ukraine is doing a disservice to both their country and its backers. After all, it is quite obvious that a representative of a country, demonstrating the lack of basic diplomatic decency, harms the image of the country he represents," Polyanskiy stressed.

The diplomat noted that on the sidelines of the UN, more and more countries are openly outraged by this situation, they directly say that the manner of behavior of the Ukrainian permanent representative harms the image of his country.