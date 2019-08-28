Other World Aircraft Operators May File Lawsuit Against Boeing Over 737 Max - ACS' Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Other aircraft operators and carriers from around the world are looking into filing lawsuits against Boeing over 737 Max jets, Avia Capital Services' (ACS) lawyer Steven Marks told Sputnik.

"We've been discussing with many other operators and carriers. And we're discussing the possibility of them joining the litigation," Marks said on Tuesday. "They would be filing their own individual claims... They are not Russian. They are from all over the world but not in the US currently."