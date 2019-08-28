UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Other World Aircraft Operators May File Lawsuit Against Boeing Over 737 Max - ACS' Lawyer

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:40 AM

Other World Aircraft Operators May File Lawsuit Against Boeing Over 737 Max - ACS' Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Other aircraft operators and carriers from around the world are looking into filing lawsuits against Boeing over 737 Max jets, Avia Capital Services' (ACS) lawyer Steven Marks told Sputnik.

"We've been discussing with many other operators and carriers. And we're discussing the possibility of them joining the litigation," Marks said on Tuesday. "They would be filing their own individual claims... They are not Russian. They are from all over the world but not in the US currently."

Related Topics

World Russia All From

Recent Stories

MAKS-2019 opens in Moscow

41 minutes ago

Four Emirati golfers participating in Asia-Pacific ..

1 hour ago

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

3 hours ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

3 hours ago

ADIHEX 2019 draws impressive turnout on opening da ..

3 hours ago

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.