Ottawa and Oslo Reaffirm 'Excellent' Relations During Norwegian Foreign Minister Visit

March 10, 2023

Canada and Norway reaffirmed in a joint statement on Friday their "excellent" bilateral relations as the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly hosted her Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt in Ottawa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Canada and Norway reaffirmed in a joint statement on Friday their "excellent" bilateral relations as the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly hosted her Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt in Ottawa.

"Today, Canada and Norway reaffirm our excellent relations, which are anchored by our common values and commitment to the rule of law and the rules-based international order. We are like-minded partners dedicated to effective multilateralism that promotes gender equality, protects human rights, including the rights of Indigenous Peoples and minorities, and safeguards democratic principles," the joint statement shared by Global Affairs Canada reads.

Canada and Norway remain committed to enhancing collective security, international peace and stability, the statement said, adding both countries will increase bilateral cooperation in those domains.

Joly expressed her gratitude to Anniken for Norway's sponsorship of NATO's Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence taking place in Montreal, the statement continued, while the two countries also reaffirmed their support for Finland's and Sweden's accession to the US-led military bloc, the statement reads.

Furthermore, both ministers pledged to fight the growing "threat" of disinformation by supporting collective efforts and civil society, while also supporting democracy throughout multilateral forums and inclusive democratic processes, the statement continued.

"We will continue to support the valuable work of the Community of Democracies, Media Freedom Coalition, International IDEA (Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance) and the Freedom Online Coalition," the statement said.

Additionally, Canada and Norway will also continue their work as members of the Artic Council, promote cooperation in the area, economic and social development, and ensure the region remains "peaceful and stable."

Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt is visiting Canada from March 9-10.

