UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ottawa Considers US Intel On Airliner Being Shot Down In Iran 'Credible' - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ottawa Considers US Intel on Airliner Being Shot Down in Iran 'Credible' - Officials

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The United States has shared intelligence with Canada indicating that the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down and Canadian authorities regard the information as "credible," CBC reported on Thursday.

Ottawa regards Washington's assessment that the plane was "accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile" as "credible," the report said, citing government sources.

Related Topics

Washington Canada United States Government

Recent Stories

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

55 seconds ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

57 seconds ago

Trump Says NATO Should Be Expanded to Include Midd ..

59 seconds ago

Hammad Azhar meets Japanese deputy FM; highlights ..

1 minute ago

Japanese, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Ongoin ..

1 minute ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain optimistic for amendment in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.