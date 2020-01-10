Ottawa Considers US Intel on Airliner Being Shot Down in Iran 'Credible' - Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The United States has shared intelligence with Canada indicating that the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down and Canadian authorities regard the information as "credible," CBC reported on Thursday.

Ottawa regards Washington's assessment that the plane was "accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile" as "credible," the report said, citing government sources.