UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ottawa Considers US Intel On Airliner Being Shot Down In Iran 'Credible' - Officials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Ottawa Considers US Intel on Airliner Being Shot Down in Iran 'Credible' - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The United States has shared intelligence with Canada indicating that the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down and Canadian authorities regard the information as "credible," CBC and other local media outlets reported on Thursday.

Ottawa regards Washington's assessment that the plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile as "credible," CTV reported, citing government sources.

The US military believes that Iran shot down the Ukrainian jetliner several hours after the Iranian missile attack on American targets in Iraq, the US media outlet CBS reported earlier in the day.

Also earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he doubts the crash was the result of a mechanical failure as initially claimed by Tehran.

On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 crashed outside Tehran shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on-board. Sixty-three of them were Canadian nationals, but the Canadian authorities have said another 75 called Canada home.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Washington Canada Iraq Trump Tehran United States Media All Government

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

6 minutes ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

21 minutes ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

21 minutes ago

Trump Says NATO Should Be Expanded to Include Midd ..

21 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar meets Japanese deputy FM; highlights ..

21 minutes ago

Japanese, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Ongoin ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.