Ottawa Considers US Intel on Airliner Being Shot Down in Iran 'Credible' - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The United States has shared intelligence with Canada indicating that the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down and Canadian authorities regard the information as "credible," CBC and other local media outlets reported on Thursday.

Ottawa regards Washington's assessment that the plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile as "credible," CTV reported, citing government sources.

The US military believes that Iran shot down the Ukrainian jetliner several hours after the Iranian missile attack on American targets in Iraq, the US media outlet CBS reported earlier in the day.

Also earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he doubts the crash was the result of a mechanical failure as initially claimed by Tehran.

On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 crashed outside Tehran shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on-board. Sixty-three of them were Canadian nationals, but the Canadian authorities have said another 75 called Canada home.