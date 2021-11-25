Ottawa 'Disappointed' Over US Duties Increase on Canadian Softwood Lumber - Trade Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Ottawa is disappointed over the United States' decision to increase duties on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, International Trade Minister Mary Ng said.

"Canada is extremely disappointed that the United States has decided to increase the unfair duties it is imposing on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9 percent," Ng said in a press release on Wednesday. "Canada calls on the United States to cease imposing these unwarranted duties on Canadian softwood lumber products.

"

Ng said the duties will have negative impacts on Canadian communities and businesses, including US consumers by raising costs of housing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Department of Commerce issued the final results of an anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation regarding softwood lumber products from Canada. The United States decided to increase duties on imports of Canadian softwood lumber from 8.99 percent to 17.9 percent.