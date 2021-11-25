UrduPoint.com

Ottawa 'Disappointed' Over US Duties Increase On Canadian Softwood Lumber - Trade Minister

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:00 AM

Ottawa 'Disappointed' Over US Duties Increase on Canadian Softwood Lumber - Trade Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Ottawa is disappointed over the United States' decision to increase duties on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, International Trade Minister Mary Ng said.

"Canada is extremely disappointed that the United States has decided to increase the unfair duties it is imposing on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9 percent," Ng said in a press release on Wednesday. "Canada calls on the United States to cease imposing these unwarranted duties on Canadian softwood lumber products.

"

Ng said the duties will have negative impacts on Canadian communities and businesses, including US consumers by raising costs of housing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Department of Commerce issued the final results of an anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation regarding softwood lumber products from Canada. The United States decided to increase duties on imports of Canadian softwood lumber from 8.99 percent to 17.9 percent.

Related Topics

Canada Ottawa Mary United States Commerce From Housing

Recent Stories

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach ..

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach project hits 90 percent

4 hours ago
 Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

6 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

6 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

6 hours ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.