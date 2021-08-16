Ottawa Evacuates 807 Afghans, 34 Canadian Diplomatic, Military Personnel - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Ottawa has evacuated 807 Afghans and dozens of Canadian diplomatic and military personnel from Afghanistan that fell back into the hands of the Taliban (banned in Russia) over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"At least 807 Afghans have been evacuated, to date, and over 500 have already arrived in Canada," Trudeau told reporters during a campaign stop in Longueuil, Quebec.

Ottawa has also whisked away 34 Canadian diplomats and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel, two international diplomats and five NATO personnel, according to Trudeau.

The Prime Minister explained that Canada is working with the United States, the United Kingdom and other allies to move people out of Afghanistan. In addition, Ottawa has pledged to resettle up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghan nationals, including female activists and journalists, who could be the Taliban's Primary targets for retribution, Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister noted that CAF personnel are on the ground in Afghanistan, including a number of special operations forces working to secure the Kabul airport, which is one of the last areas not under Taliban control and one of the few terminal points out of the country.

Canada is coordinating the emergency operation out of Kuwait, according to Trudeau, with the processing of potential refugees being done remotely. An unspecified number of Canadian citizens remain in the country, Trudeau said, stressing Ottawa is prioritizing their safety and security. The international community has been "dismayed" and "surprised" by the speed of the Taliban conquest, he added.

Trudeau also condemned the escalating violence in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban (banned in Russia) ensure the safety of those who want to depart the country.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent bloodshed. Most of the countries present in Afghanistan have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions.