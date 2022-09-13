UrduPoint.com

Ottawa Finalizing Details On Delegation For Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Ottawa is finalizing the details on the delegation that will head to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Ottawa is finalizing the details on the delegation that will head to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"For the details on the delegation that will be going to London, we are finalizing those details now," Trudeau said. "We are in close cooperation and discussion with all heads and representatives of all the political parties to see how we can provide the best group so that it represents faithfully Canada's concerns."

Trudeau also announced that Monday will be a Federal holiday in Canada - a day of mourning.

The public farewell ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14-19. The monarch's funeral will take place at 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by some 500 officials from different countries, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish King Felipe VI.

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new king last Saturday.

