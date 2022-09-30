UrduPoint.com

Ottawa Invests $8.3Mln In Projects Targeting Food Waste Emissions - Environment Canada

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The Canadian government will invest C$11.4 million ($8.3 million) in projects targeting the reduction of emissions from food waste, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a press release.

"Today, Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced on behalf of the Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, investments of up to $1.4 million and $10 million to support Redcliff Cypress Regional Waste Management Authority and PurEnergy Inc.'s waste emissions reduction initiatives, respectively," the release said on Thursday.

The investment is expected to result in Redcliff Cypress Regional Waste Management, located in the province of Alberta, reducing its greenhouse emissions by 77,000 tonnes per year, or the equivalent of what over 23,000 vehicles emit on a yearly basis, the release said.

PurEnergy Inc., located in the province of Ontario, will build new waste facilities with the aim of diverting organic waste from landfills and convert it into biogases and fertilizers, with an expected reduction of 377,000 tonnes of greenhouses emissions or the equivalent of 115.000 vehicles, the release added.

The investment will come from the Low Carbon Economy Fund, a Federal initiative aimed at achieving net-zero emissions in Canada by 2050, according to the release.

