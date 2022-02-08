UrduPoint.com

Ottawa Mayor Calls For Mediation To Resolve Truck Blockade Of Capital, Feds Downplay Idea

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Ottawa Mayor Calls for Mediation to Resolve Truck Blockade of Capital, Feds Downplay Idea

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Ottawa's mayor on Monday endorsed mediator help as a way to resolve the standoff between anti-government protesters and the Federal government.

The Canadian capital remains besieged by anti-government protesters, who have signaled that they are digging in for the long-haul, but face opposition from all levels of government and local residents, who liken the noisy and contentious protest to an "occupation."

"Someone of great stature in our community and the country who can actually open doors and bring some peace and calm to the situation," Jim Watson told CTV Morning Live. "That's one option that I think the federal government should pursue, because right now we're at a complete standoff."

However, federal officials seemed less than enthusiastic about negotiations with protesters at a news conference later in the afternoon.

"We have... been in constant discussions with municipal and provincial partners as to what the federal government can appropriately do to support the law enforcement authorities that have the jurisdiction and the decision-making role to ensure that public order is kept in the city of Ottawa. That's the Primary responsibility for the Government of Canada," Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters when asked about the possibility of negotiations with protesters.

LeBlanc also reasserted that the public safety measures enacted by the federal government, which served as a trigger for the widespread protests, were based on the best advice of experts and what the government considers to be in the "best interest" of ensuring the health and safety of Canadians.

When again asked if negotiations were a "great idea," the five ministers and the parliamentarian for the riding inundated by protesters remained silent.

The wave of protest across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

LeBlanc noted that Trudeau, who was relocated from Ottawa to his nearby summer residence out of safety concerns before protesters arrive and has largely stayed out of the public eye in the past 11 days, remains "engaged" with the situation in the nation's capital.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Canada Ottawa Justin Trudeau Border All From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

1 hour ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

1 hour ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

1 hour ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

1 hour ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>