Ottawa Mayor Calls for Mediation to Resolve Truck Blockade of Capital, Feds Downplay Idea

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Ottawa's mayor on Monday endorsed mediator help as a way to resolve the standoff between anti-government protesters and the Federal government.

The Canadian capital remains besieged by anti-government protesters, who have signaled that they are digging in for the long-haul, but face opposition from all levels of government and local residents, who liken the noisy and contentious protest to an "occupation."

"Someone of great stature in our community and the country who can actually open doors and bring some peace and calm to the situation," Jim Watson told CTV Morning Live. "That's one option that I think the federal government should pursue, because right now we're at a complete standoff."

However, federal officials seemed less than enthusiastic about negotiations with protesters at a news conference later in the afternoon.

"We have... been in constant discussions with municipal and provincial partners as to what the federal government can appropriately do to support the law enforcement authorities that have the jurisdiction and the decision-making role to ensure that public order is kept in the city of Ottawa. That's the Primary responsibility for the Government of Canada," Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters when asked about the possibility of negotiations with protesters.

LeBlanc also reasserted that the public safety measures enacted by the federal government, which served as a trigger for the widespread protests, were based on the best advice of experts and what the government considers to be in the "best interest" of ensuring the health and safety of Canadians.

When again asked if negotiations were a "great idea," the five ministers and the parliamentarian for the riding inundated by protesters remained silent.

The wave of protest across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

LeBlanc noted that Trudeau, who was relocated from Ottawa to his nearby summer residence out of safety concerns before protesters arrive and has largely stayed out of the public eye in the past 11 days, remains "engaged" with the situation in the nation's capital.