Ottawa Mulling Options to Reunite Families Divided By US-Canada Border Measures - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Ottawa is exploring ways to reunite families separated by the restrictions placed on "non-essential" travel at the Canada-US border in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

"We have been looking at ways of perhaps allowing close family members - children, spouses or parents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents - to be able to reunite under strict conditions through a slight modification of the directives for the Canadian Border Services Agency," Trudeau said during a daily briefing on the pandemic.

Trudeau added that any new provisions for exceptional cases would not change the general principles of the restrictive measures in place.

On May 15, Trudeau announced that Canada and the United States agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days to June 21.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.