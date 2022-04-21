Ottawa Partners With Flag Carrier in Bid to Bring 10,000 Ukrainians to Canada - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Ottawa is partnering with the country's flag carrier and charities with the goal of relocating at least 10,000 Ukrainians to Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said on Wednesday.

"As of today, Canadians and Canadian companies can donate Aeroplan points to the Ukraine2Canada travel Fund through Air Canada or Miles4Migrants," the Federal government said in a press release. "These partners are inviting Canadians to donate, with the goal of bringing at least 10,000 Ukrainians and their families on flights to Canada."

The government has vowed to bring an unlimited number of Ukrainians seeking refugee from the armed conflict in the country, creating a multi-tiered program for both those seeking temporary relocation and those looking to permanently settle in Canada.

Canada's laissez-faire approach to Ukrainian refugees has sparked controversy, with critics saying non-European applicants continue to face barriers and suggesting race is playing a role in the discrepancy.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. In response, the United States, Canada and their allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and supplied Ukrainian military with offensive and defensive weapons in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.