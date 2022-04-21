UrduPoint.com

Ottawa Partners With Flag Carrier In Bid To Bring 10,000 Ukrainians To Canada - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Ottawa Partners With Flag Carrier in Bid to Bring 10,000 Ukrainians to Canada - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Ottawa is partnering with the country's flag carrier and charities with the goal of relocating at least 10,000 Ukrainians to Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said on Wednesday.

"As of today, Canadians and Canadian companies can donate Aeroplan points to the Ukraine2Canada travel Fund through Air Canada or Miles4Migrants," the Federal government said in a press release. "These partners are inviting Canadians to donate, with the goal of bringing at least 10,000 Ukrainians and their families on flights to Canada."

The government has vowed to bring an unlimited number of Ukrainians seeking refugee from the armed conflict in the country, creating a multi-tiered program for both those seeking temporary relocation and those looking to permanently settle in Canada.

Canada's laissez-faire approach to Ukrainian refugees has sparked controversy, with critics saying non-European applicants continue to face barriers and suggesting race is playing a role in the discrepancy.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. In response, the United States, Canada and their allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and supplied Ukrainian military with offensive and defensive weapons in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Canada Ottawa Luhansk Donetsk United States February Citizenship From Government Refugee Race Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

1 hour ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

1 hour ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

2 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

2 hours ago
 Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over ..

Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over Russia's Participation - State ..

2 hours ago
 Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Re ..

Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Recovery Program for Ukrainian T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.