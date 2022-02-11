Ottawa Police Arrest 25, Issue 1,700 Against 'Freedom Convoy' Protesters - Police Chief

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Ottawa police have arrested 25 people and issued more than 1,700 tickets related to the protests against vaccine mandates in Canada's capital, the municipal police chief said on Thursday.

"There have been over 1,700 tickets issued.

There have been a total of 25 arrests, to date, including criminal charges for mischief and menacing behavior," Peter Sloly, Chief of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), told a news conference on Thursday.

Additionally, there are 126 active criminal investigations ongoing and 400 allegations of hate crimes have been reported to the OPS hotline since the start of the protests.