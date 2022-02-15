Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:01 PM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid ongoing protests of truckers and ordinary citizens against COVID-19 restrictions, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Tuesday citing sources.
Sloly decided to step down following an Ottawa Police Services board meeting earlier in the day, the report said.