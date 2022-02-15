UrduPoint.com

Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid ongoing protests of truckers and ordinary citizens against COVID-19 restrictions, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Tuesday citing sources

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid ongoing protests of truckers and ordinary citizens against COVID-19 restrictions, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Sloly decided to step down following an Ottawa Police Services board meeting earlier in the day, the report said.

More Stories From World

>