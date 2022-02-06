Ottawa Police Investigating Over 50 Crimes Relating to Protests Against COVID-19 Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Police officers of the Canadian capital investigate over 50 criminal offenses committed during protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, the police said.

"In total, over 50 criminal offences are being investigated- 11 of those were hate crimes which resulted in charges against four people," the agency said on Saturday.

In addition to that, seven people have been arrested, and 70 fines for traffic violations have been issued so far. Since the protests began, police have received over 400 calls for service.

On Friday, Canada's Ontario Premier Doug Ford described the demonstrations in Ottawa as "occupation" and urged people to put an end to it.

Since January 29, many Canadian cities have been witnessing mass rallies to protest COVID-19 measures, which were initially staged by truck drivers. Amid the protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left his Ottawa residence for security reasons.