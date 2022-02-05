Ottawa Police Say Will Deploy Extra 150 Officers on Streets Over Trucker Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Ottawa Police said on Friday they are deploying an extra 150 officers as part of a new "surge and contain" strategy to restore order and prevent criminal activity amid trucker protests.

"The Ottawa Police Service and its partners are implementing a surge and contain strategy in Ottawa's downtown neighbourhoods to further protect neighbourhoods, restore order and prevent unlawful activity," the service said in a press release.

To prevent and reduce the impact of demonstrations and improve public safety, the Ottawa Police will be deploying approximately 150 more uniformed and non-uniformed officers to address unlawful and threatening conduct in the city's most impacted areas, the press release said.

The city will utilize concrete and heavy equipment barricades to create no-access roadways through the downtown core, and redirect protestor vehicles to designated zones outside of the area, the press release added.

The officers will conduct increased investigation and enforcement, increase efforts to identify and target protestors who are supporting harmful activities, and urge demonstrators to act lawfully and peacefully, the press release added.

On January 29, thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa in protest against the recent COVID-19 restrictions, in particular vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The demonstrators believe the restrictions to be incompatible with Canadian laws and values. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved to a different location from their home in the capital city amid the trucker protest.

Authorities in Quebec and Ontario said on Friday they are preparing for a second wave of trucker-led protests against the COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. The police warned of road closures amid the protests and stressed that those attempting to disrupt hospital or emergency operations would be held liable.