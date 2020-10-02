Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipment Used in Nagorno-Karabakh - Trudeau

Global Affairs Canada is looking into allegations that Canadian military equipment is being used in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Global Affairs Canada is looking into allegations that Canadian military equipment is being used in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Armenian National Committee of Canada alleged that Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones used in the dispute by Azerbaijani armed forces uses L3Harris WESCAM target acquisition sensors and urged Canada to halt military sales to Azerbaijan and Turkey, which critics have accused of fueling the conflict.

"In regards to the Canadian military equipment that may have been used in this situation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs [Francois-Philippe Champagne] has launched an investigation into what exactly happened," Trudeau said.

Ottawa will probe whether Canadian-made equipment is being used to commit human rights violations, a breach of Canada's contractual terms when selling military equipment abroad, Trudeau said.

The prime minister called for an immediate halt to hostilities in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and urged the warring sides to come to the negotiating table.

The Canadian government suspended the issuance of new military equipment export permits to Turkey citing violations committed during its military campaign in northeastern Syria, according to the 2019 Exports of Military Goods report. It is unclear whether those restrictions were subsequently lifted. The report also made no mention of sales to Azerbaijan.

Armenian officials have accused Turkey of injecting itself into the conflict.

An Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman alleged that Azerbaijan had transferred the air control of the offensive operation against Karabakh to the Turkish Air Force. Yerevan has also claimed that Ankara deployed mercenaries from Syria to fight alongside Azerbaijani troops in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Ankara has denied all of Yerevan's claims, with the vice president of the security and intelligence committee in the Turkish parliament, Mehmet Altay, telling Sputnik that claims of Turkish-backed mercenaries operating in the disputed region are "unfounded."

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority region that proclaimed independence from what was the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

On Sunday morning, clashes occurred in Nagorno Karabakh with both sides accusing the other of carrying out provocations. Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization. Azerbaijan has closed its airports to all international air traffic except from Turkey, which has pledged support to Baku.

Yesterday, the leaders of Russia, the United States and France the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The presidents expressed their condolences to the families of those killed and wounded. The leaders called on Yerevan and Baku to pledge to resume negotiations without preconditions.