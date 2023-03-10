Ottawa Prohibits Imports of Russian Steel, Aluminum - Global Affairs Canada

UrduPoint.com

The Canadian government has adopted new Special Economic Measures that prohibits imports of Russian iron, steel and aluminum products, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday

The newly introduced amendments include the prohibition of steel and aluminum imports by Canadians inside or outside Canada, purchased from Russia or a Russian national, the statement said.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the measures were introduced because Ottawa believes Russia's actions "constitute a grave breach of international peace and security that has resulted in a serious international crisis."

However, the Canadian government has made an exception for products acquired under contracts that entered in effect before the new amendments were made, the statement said.

