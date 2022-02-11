Ottawa Protest Not Identified as Ideologically-Motivated Violent Extremism - Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Anti-government demonstrations in the Canadian capital of Ottawa have not been identified as ideologically-motivated violent extremism, Barry MacKillop, deputy director of the country's financial intelligence unit, said on Thursday.

MacKillop, who leads the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada's (FINTRAC) intelligence directorate, was summoned before the parliamentary public safety committee amid reports that the protesters in Ottawa are being bankrolled by hostile domestic and foreign actors.

"What's been happening in Ottawa has not been, to my knowledge, identified as ideologically-motivated violent extremism," MacKillop told the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security.

FINTRAC's deputy director also dispelled allegations of an upswing in dubious transactions, saying that the agency tasked with monitoring financial operations has not witnessed a "spike in suspicious transaction reporting.

"

Addressing questions about US involvement in the protests, MacKillop noted that authorities south of the border, including FINTRAC's counterpart Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), would also be concerned about American funds being used to sponsor extremism and that the two agencies are in constant contact and share intelligence frequently.

The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.