Ottawa Says Assured by EU New Vaccine Export Rules Will Not Affect Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ottawa has received assurances from Brussels that coronavirus vaccine shipments destined for Canada would not be impacted by the European Union's new export rules, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

The European Commission announced on Wednesday a set of measures seeking to toughen vaccine export controls by introducing new criteria such as reciprocity and proportionality, amid continuing shortfalls of vaccine supplies from manufacturers.

"Executive Vice President Dombrovskis reiterated that the EU's measures are focused on ensuring transparency and a balanced approach to vaccination roll-out, and are not meant to target Canada," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement following a meeting between Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and her EU counterpart Valdis Dombrovskis.

Ng brought her case before senior bloc officials during meetings earlier this week, asking the European Union to continue to allow shipments to Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also raised the issue in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Canada's concern about further vaccine delays comes amid setbacks for Trudeau government's vaccination plan this week.

On Thursday, Canadian officials admitted that Moderna has informed them that it has delayed the shipment of about 600,000 coronavirus vaccine doses and there are reports that Ottawa is not ready to receive and distribute the 1.5 million doses allotted to Canada by the Biden administration.

Despite inking deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers, the Trudeau government has faced sharp criticism for a muted vaccine rollout program that has been labeled a failure by opposition parties and the majority of Canadians, according to the latest polls.