Ottawa Secures Plane To Evacuate 160 Canadians Stranded In China - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters on Wednesday that the government has secured an airplane to bring back Canadians stranded the Chinese province of Hubei.

"We now have 160 Canadians, which have been asking Canada for consular assistance in China. We have secured a plane to repatriate Canadians, who so wish to come back," Champagne said.

More Stories From World

