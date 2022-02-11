UrduPoint.com

Ottawa Sees' Significant Reductions' In Number Of Freedom Convoy Protesters - Police Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 03:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The Anti-vaccine trucker protest taking place in Canada's capital is being cleared significantly every weekend, Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly said.

"Day by day we are removing trucks through negotiation and towing enforcement from the footprints in the red zone and around in the surrounding neighborhoods," Sloly said during a press briefing on Thursday. "Weekend over weekend we are seeing significant reductions in the range of 50 to 65 percent of total trucks and total demonstrators."

Sloly said the authorities also continue to go after funding, fuel and other logistic support enabling the protest to continue.

The demonstration had more than 3,000 trucks when it kicked off but recently the number of trucks has been reduced to about 400, Sloly said.

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers, farmers and other Canadians converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates.

The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition to the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency for the city due to the ongoing protests.

