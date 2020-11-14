UrduPoint.com
Ottawa Supports Canadian-Owned Pipeline Earmarked For Closure By Michigan - Official

Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Ottawa supports the continued operation of a cross-border oil pipeline between the United States and Canada earmarked for closure by Michigan's governor, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan's Press-Secretary Ian Cameron said in a statement to Sputnik.

Earlier on Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that her government is moving forward with a plan to shut down Canadian energy giant Enbridge's Line 5 pipelines through the Straits of Mackinac, citing the threat of oil spills that may devastate the environment and economy.

"Our government supports the continued safe operation of Enbridge's Line 5. It supplies northern Michigan with the propane to heat homes and businesses, and it delivers feedstock to refineries in Ohio and Eastern Canada," the statement said on Friday.

The pipeline is a critical part of the Canadian energy industry, as it carries oil from Western Canada to refineries in Ontario and the United States.

Enbridge did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

