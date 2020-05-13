UrduPoint.com
Ottawa Taking Cautious Approach On Reopening US-Canada Border - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Canadian government is taking a cautious approach in negotiations with the United States about loosening restrictions enacted amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the shared border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

"We're going to be very, very careful about reopening any international travel, including the United States before we feel it is time," Trudeau said.

Preventing covid-19 transmissions from abroad will be essential once the spread of the virus is contained within Canadian borders in order to avoid a potential second outbreak, Trudeau said.

The prime minister would not elaborate on the specific considerations or dates in the ongoing discussions with counterparts from the United States. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland - Canada's point-person in the negotiations with the United States - has said she would not disclose any details nor conduct negotiations in the public domain.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.

