Ottawa Taps Ex-Intelligence Official To Lead Forensic Team Investigating Downing Of PS752

Sat 03rd October 2020 | 03:20 AM

Ottawa Taps Ex-Intelligence Official to Lead Forensic Team Investigating Downing of PS752

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Ottawa is tapping former top intelligence official to lead the forensic team looking into the circumstances surrounding the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Tehran earlier this year, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

"Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced the formation of a Canadian forensic examination and assessment team, as recommended by the Honorable Ralph Goodale, Special Advisor for the Government of Canada's ongoing response to the downing of Flight PS752," the statement said on Friday.

The cross-agency team will be led by Jeff Yaworski, formerly the Deputy Director of Operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the statement said.

The forensic team will gather evidence and intelligence related to the disaster and report directly to the national security and intelligence advisor to the prime minister, the statement said.

Yaworski is a 33-year veteran of the Canadian intelligence service with strong ties to the so-called Five Eyes intelligence sharing allies - Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States - and served as CSIS acting director on multiple occasions, according to a press release.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian nationals and nine Ukrainian crew members - after being shot down mistakenly by Iranian authorities.

