Ottawa to Continue Pursuing Release of 2 Canadians Detained by China - Foreign Minister

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a press release on the anniversary of the detention of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor by the Chinese authorities, saying Ottawa will work tirelessly to secure their release

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a press release on the anniversary of the detention of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor by the Chinese authorities, saying Ottawa will work tirelessly to secure their release.

"These two Canadians are and will remain our absolute priority. We will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians," Champagne said in the release on Monday.

Champagne pointed out Kovrig - a former diplomat - and Spavor have not had access to a lawyer and have not been allowed to contact their families.

The foreign minister also thanked all partners who have expressed support for the two detained Canadians.

China detained Kovrig and Spavor after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou last year at the request of the United States.

The Chinese authorities have insisted Kovrig and Spavir posed a threat to the country's national security.