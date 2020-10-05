UrduPoint.com
Ottawa To Repatriate Orphaned Canadian Child Stranded In Syria - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:07 PM

Ottawa to Repatriate Orphaned Canadian Child Stranded in Syria - Foreign Minister

Ottawa will repatriate an orphaned Canadian child stranded in northeastern Syria after her family was killed while fighting for the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Ottawa will repatriate an orphaned Canadian child stranded in northeastern Syria after her family was killed while fighting for the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Monday.

The family of the child filed a lawsuit against the Canadian government earlier this year for allegedly stalling the repatriation process despite her relatives' best efforts to bring her home.

"I am pleased that this Canadian child orphaned in Syria will soon be united with her extended family in Canada," Champagne said.

Champagne added that Global Affairs Canada will work to protect the identity of the child and thanked the Department of National Defense and the Canadian Armed Forces for their efforts in the endeavor.

Global Affairs Canada had cited the detainees' location as being in a remote and volatile region in Syria that is far too dangerous for Canadian officials to visit as the roadblock for her repatriation.

However, Human Rights Watch contrasted Canada's repatriation efforts of nationals from around world amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, including 29 from Syria. The organization said Canada is effectively withholding consular assistance to the detainee.

The child, known only as Amira, was born in Syria to Canadian parents who went to join the Islamic State. She was previously identified by Human Rights Watch as one of 47 Canadians - of which 26 children - detained in Syria for alleged links to the terror group. Amira was orphaned after her Canadian parents and three siblings were killed in an airstrike in northeastern Syria in 2019.

