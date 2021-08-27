Ottawa Unaware of Canadians, Afghan Visa Holders Injured in Kabul Terror Attacks - Garneau

Ottawa is unaware that any Canadians and Afghan nationals approved for relocation to have been injured in the deadly terror attack outside of the Kabul airport, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Ottawa is unaware that any Canadians and Afghan nationals approved for relocation to have been injured in the deadly terror attack outside of the Kabul airport, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday.

"Based on the information we have, at this point, the answer is: no," Garneau told reporters when asked whether any Canadians or Afghans holding visas to relocate to Canada have been injured in the terrorist attacks.

However, Garneau pointed out that the final assessment of the deadly attacks in Kabul is incomplete.

On Thursday, several explosions targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks. A source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that at least 110 people died and 1,300 people were wounded. At least 13 US service members were killed in the attack, according to the US Defense Department.