Ottawa's Sanctions Will Not Impact Moscow's Intention To Ensure Peace In Donbas - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Ottawa's Sanctions Will Not Impact Moscow's Intention to Ensure Peace in Donbas - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Canada's newly announced sanctions on Russia over the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics will not change the situation on the ground or Moscow's intention to ensure peace in Donbas, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"All other sanctions were predictable, they will not affect the situation on the ground and Russia's determination to ensure peace in Donbas," Stepanov said on Tuersday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier in the day that Ottawa would impose sanctions on Russian lawmakers who supported Donbas' independence, bar Canadians from all financial dealings with the breakaway republics, and prohibit its citizens from engaging in purchases of Russia's sovereign debt.

