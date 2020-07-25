Ottoman Empire Caliph’s grand-daughter offers Juma prayer at Hagia Sophia

(@fidahassanain)

Nalhan Osman’s picture showing her excited on the occasion of Juma prayer at Hagia Sophia went viral on social media.

ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) Nalhan Osman, the grand-daughter of Ottoman Empire last Caliph Sultan Abdul Hamid II also offered first Juma prayer at Hagia Sophia, the reports said here on Saturday.

Nalhan Osman was looking very excited at Hagia Sophia. She was very proper Islamic address as her head was covered with scarf.

Thousands of Turkish citizens including President Erdogan offered Juma prayer at Hagia Sophia and it was the first Juma after 86 years.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of Republic of Turkey, turned Hagia Sophia into a museum as he took to power. The mosque originally was a church which was turned into a mosque during Ottoman Empire and was converted into a museum when Ataturk took to power.

Many descendants of Ottoman family were now living in different countries including France. The Ottoman family was forced to exile soon after the fall of the empire in 1924.