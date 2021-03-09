(@FahadShabbir)

Ivory Coast awaited results Tuesday from parliamentary elections in which President Alassane Ouattara's party appeared on track for an absolute majority, while the peaceful polls raised hopes the country's recent violent tensions were behind it

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast awaited results Tuesday from parliamentary elections in which President Alassane Ouattara's party appeared on track for an absolute majority, while the peaceful polls raised hopes the country's recent violent tensions were behind it.

Partial results reported on public television have shown Ouattara's RHDP in line for at least 128 of 255 seats in Saturday's election.

The West African country's electoral commission was expected to issue complete results later Tuesday after having delayed a planned announcement on Monday night.

The vote passed off peacefully and for the first time in a decade included all of the country's main political players, providing hope that Ivory Coast has begun to emerge from recent violent tensions.

It was a key test of stability following violence surrounding October's presidential vote, which was boycotted by the opposition and claimed 87 lives in the former French colony.

The main opposition PDCI has however alleged electoral fraud, while the FPI party of ex-president Laurent Gbagbo has called on its supporters to remain calm and await the official results.

"The RHDP has succeeded in tipping many regions in its favour and it is in the process of acquiring the status of a national party, beyond its traditional strongholds in the north of the country," said political scientist Sylvain N'Guessan.

The PDCI opposition, the party of ex-president Henri Konan Bedie, "seems to be losing momentum," he said, and appears sure to have fewer seats than in the previous legislature.

The return of Gbagbo's FPI, or Ivorian Popular Front, which participated after a decade of boycott, "did not have a great influence on either the score or the turnout," said N'Guessan.