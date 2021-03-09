UrduPoint.com
Ouattara's Party Wins Majority In Ivory Coast Parliament Vote

Tue 09th March 2021

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's party won a majority in last weekend's legislative elections, official results showed Tuesday, in a vote that raised hopes the country's recent violent tensions were behind it

Ouattara's RHDP won 137 of 254 contested seats compared to 91 for opposition parties in Saturday's polls, according to results published by the West African country's electoral commission.

The vote passed off peacefully and for the first time in a decade included all of the country's main political players, providing hope that Ivory Coast has begun to emerge from recent turbulence.

It was a key test of stability following violence surrounding October's presidential vote, which was boycotted by the opposition and claimed 87 lives.

The main opposition PDCI has however alleged electoral fraud, while the FPI party of ex-president Laurent Gbagbo had called on its supporters to remain calm and await the official results.

Tuesday's results showed the largest opposition grouping will be a coalition formed by PDCI members and Gbagbo supporters, which won 50 seats.

One seat remains unfilled in the 255-seat assembly due to the death of a candidate in a northern constituency, where an election will be held within a month.

Turnout was 37.88 percent, the same as in the last legislative elections in 2016.

"The RHDP has succeeded in tipping many regions in its favour and it is in the process of acquiring the status of a national party, beyond its traditional strongholds in the north of the country," political scientist Sylvain N'Guessan said ahead of the complete results but with partial results known.

The PDCI opposition, the party of ex-president Henri Konan Bedie, "seems to be losing momentum," he said.

The return of Gbagbo's FPI, or Ivorian Popular Front, which participated after a decade of boycott, "did not have a great influence on either the score or the turnout," said N'Guessan.

