'Our world collapsed': Brazil dam disaster victims seek justice in UK

Bento Rodrigues, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Emanuele Vitoria was at home with her father and brother when a torrent of toxic mud tore threw the quiet village of Bento Rodrigues in the mountains of southeast Brazil nine years ago.

The body of the five-year-old was found five days after Brazil's worst environmental disaster on November 5, 2015. It was triggered by the collapse of a tailings, or waste product, dam at an iron ore mine owned by Samarco, co-owned by Brazilian mining giant Vale and Australian miner BHP.

The girl was one of 19 people who perished in the mudslide.

"We felt as if our whole world had collapsed," her mother Pamela Rayane Fernandes told AFP.

The collapse of the dam unleashed a torrent of over 40 million cubic meters of highly toxic mining waste sludge, enough to fill 12,000 Olympic swimming pools.

The ochre-colored muck from the dam in the town of Mariana flooded a dozen downstream villages in Minas Gerais state.

In all, over 30 towns and villages were affected, with Bento Rodrigues one of the hardest-hit.

On Monday, the High Court in London will begin examining whether BHP, which had global headquarters in both the UK and Australia at the time of the dam's collapse, is liable for the disaster.

Over 620,000 plaintiffs, including dozens of local authorities, Indigenous communities and businesses, are seeking 36 billion Pounds (47 billion dollars) in damages from BHP.

BHP says over 200,000 of the plaintiffs have already been compensated.

It says its Renova Foundation, which is in charge of compensation and rehabilitation programs in Brazil, has paid out over 7.8 billion Dollars in emergency financial aid.

Rayane Fernandes, 30, was rehoused in Cachoeira do Brumado, 45 kilometers (30 miles) from Bento Rodrigues, after the disaster.

She received compensation for the death of her daughter but says it was only a part of what she believes she is owed.

"I will continue to seek justice," she said, calling the London trial her last hope.