UrduPoint.com

Ousted Former Sri Lankan President Departs To US With Family - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Ousted Former Sri Lankan President Departs to US With Family - Reports

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, ousted in July following mass protests, departed from the Sri Lankan Bandaranaike International Airport to the United States together with his family, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Monday, citing airport sources.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, ousted in July following mass protests, departed from the Sri Lankan Bandaranaike International Airport to the United States together with his family, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Monday, citing airport sources.

The ex-top official left the country with his spouse Ioma, daughter-in-law Sevvandi, his son Manoj and his grandchild, the report said.

In September, Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka after fleeing the country in July, when thousand-strong protests, caused by public discontent over the government's inefficiency in addressing the economic crisis, rocked Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital.

On July 20, the parliament elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president.

Sri Lanka has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in its history since gaining independence in 1948. The dire economic situation was caused by shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The crisis triggered a sharp rise in energy prices and the subsequent shortage of food and basic necessities, as well as constant power outages.

Related Topics

Shortage Sri Lanka Parliament Colombo Independence United States July September Family From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democrac ..

Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democracy: Speaker

4 minutes ago
 LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

1 hour ago
 38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

4 minutes ago
 1081 power pilferers nabbed in current month

1081 power pilferers nabbed in current month

4 minutes ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.